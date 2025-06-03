Several carmakers issue vehicle recalls due to safety concerns, NHTSA says

(Joshua A. Bickel, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E charges, March 8, 2024, at an electric vehicle charging station in London, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Several popular brands are pulling certain vehicles due to safety concerns.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), problems associated with the recalls include steering, seat belt malfunctions, distorted rearview camera and battery issues, among others.

Recommended Videos

Here’s what you need to know to keep your family safe.

Ford

Ford is recalling several of their vehicles due to certain safety hazards.

Approximately 29,501 of their 2024-2025 F-150 Lightning BEV vehicles are being recalled because an issue with the control arm can cause the vehicle to lose steering and control.

Dealers will inspect and replace the affected parts at no additional cost. Notification letters will be sent out on June 9.

The Ford number for this recall is 24S76, which corresponds to the NHTSA recall number 24V949.

You can find the recall information here.

Approximately 1,075,299 vehicles are being recalled because the rearview mirror may freeze or fail to display.

Affected models include:

2021-2024

Bronco

F-150

Edge

2022-2024

Expedition

Navigator

2023-2024

Escape

Corsair

F-250

F-350

F-450

F-550

F-600

2022-2025

Transit

2021-2023

Mach-E

Lincoln Nautilus

2024

Ranger

Mustang

The NHTSA said the necessary software will be updated by a dealer or over the air for free.

Interim letters letting owners know of the safety risk are scheduled for June 16. A second round of letters, when the remedy is available, will be mailed later this year.

Ford’s number for this recall is 25S49, the NHTSA said.

You can find the recall information here.

Around 12,219 of Ford’s 2021-2022 Bronco vehicles with an 8-inch SYNC infotainment screen are being pulled because of a similar rearview camera issue. The NHTSA said the camera may continue to be displayed on the screen after the car is shifted out of reverse.

These vehicles were incorrectly repaired under recall 22V-825, according to the NHTSA.

Dealers will update the SYNC module software at no additional cost. Notification letters will be mailed on June 9.

The NHTSA stated that Ford’s recall number is 25C14.

You can find the recall information here.

Owners with these recalls can call Ford’s customer service line at 1-866-436-7332.

Daimler Trucks North America

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is recalling approximately 21,560 of its 2020-2026 Western Star 49X and 2021-2026 Western Star 47X vehicles due to a potential short-circuiting issue with the battery connections, which could lead to a fire.

According to the NHTSA, the remedy for this recall is still under development and a schedule for notification letters is still pending.

DTNA’s number for this recall is F1020.

Owners can contact the company’s customer service line at 1-800-547-0712.

You can find the recall information here.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen is recalling around 171,381 of its 2024-2025 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles because the rearview mirror can become distorted due to a software error.

The NHTSA said dealers will update the necessary software for free. Notification letters are expected to be sent on July 18.

Volkswagen’s number for this recall is 91SB.

Owners can contact Volkswagen’s customer service at 1-800-893-5298.

You can find the recall information here.

Chrysler

Chrysler is recalling approximately 235,640 of its 2022-2025 Ram ProMaster vehicles because a software error can cause the rearview camera to fail to display.

Dealers will update the software for free, the NHTSA said. Notification letters are expected to be mailed on June 19.

Chrysler’s number for this recall is 40C.

Owners can contact Chrysler’s customer service at 800-853-1403.

You can find the recall information here.

Nissan

Nissan is recalling approximately 79,755 of its 2025 Frontier and Kicks vehicles because a software error can cause the rearview camera display to show a blank image when the vehicle is in reverse.

Dealers will update the software for free, the NHTSA said. Notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 1.

Nissan’s numbers for this recall are PD152 and PMA48.

You can find the recall information here.