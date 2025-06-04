Give the gift of movement: Project MEND hosts annual mobility collection drive

SAN ANTONIO – Project MEND is set to host its ‘Gear Up For Mobility’ event on Saturday, June 28.

The event will take place at the New Braunfels City Hall, located at 550 Landa St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donors are encouraged to bring their gently used medical equipment to the event.

However, certain items will not be accepted, including oxygen or respiratory supplies, used mattresses and single-use medical supplies.

Most requested items:

Wheelchairs

Power scooters

Electric medical beds

Raised toilet seating with handles

Rollators

Walkers

Shower chairs

All donated items will undergo a thorough evaluation process and will be professionally refurbished and sanitized to meet state health and safety standards.

Once approved for safe use, the equipment will be distributed to individuals who require assistance.

For more information regarding acceptable donation items, scheduling a donation pickup, or registering to become a client and receive medical equipment assistance, visit www.projectmend.org or call 210-223-6363.

Project MEND is the oldest and largest licensed nonprofit medical equipment reuse facility in the state of Texas. They are committed to improving the quality of life for individuals living with disabilities and illnesses through the refurbishment, reuse, and distribution of medical equipment and other assistive technology.

