Certain Topo Chico bottles recalled in Texas due to possible Pseudomonas contamination

SAN ANTONIO – Coca-Cola is initiating a recall for certain Topo Chico bottles sold at Costco in select Texas and Louisiana warehouses.

A letter from the soda brand to buyers, sent on Monday, stated that the voluntary recall is due to a limited quantity of Topo Chico Mineral Water 16.9 oz glass bottles possibly being contaminated with Pseudomonas.

The specific bottles have the lot code number 13A2541 and are found in 18-packs sold between May 20 and May 29. The lot code is written on the case and neck of the bottle, the letter said.

If you have this item, Coca-Cola recommends that you return the pack to your local Costco for a refund.

According to the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Pseudomonas is a group of bacteria often found in soil and water.

The health consequences are often minimal in someone with a healthy immune system, but Pseudomonas can have a serious impact on those with a weakened immune system.

The CDC said the most at-risk populations are those in healthcare settings, especially those who use breathing machines, have devices like catheters or have open wounds from burns or surgeries.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the bacteria can cause specific types of infections, known as Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections.

These can cause a variety of problems, from blood infections (septicemia) to urinary tract infections.

Symptoms vary, but can include chills, earache, diarrhea, red eyes, difficulty breathing, urinary incontinence and itchy skin.

Because a P. aeruginosa infection can potentially cause sepsis, which is a medical emergency, it’s important to contact your healthcare provider if you start experiencing symptoms.

If you have any questions about the Topo Chico recall, you can call Coca-Cola’s customer service line at 1-800-438-2653.