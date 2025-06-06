SA Vibes highlights live music scene, local musicians

SAN ANTONIO – SA Vibes is a digital series on KSAT that shines a spotlight on local musicians, featuring their original music and personal stories.

The latest episode of the series, created by editor Valerie Gomez, showcases the indie band mypilotis, highlighting the vibrant and supportive San Antonio music scene.

The series has featured a diverse range of artists, from folk and country to psychedelic cumbia and emo with math rock influences. With performances shot at local venues like The Lonesome Rose and The Starlighter, SA Vibes aims to show that you don’t have to leave town to catch a great live music show.

If you’re a San Antonio musician eager to share your talent, send details about your next show to savibes@ksat.com