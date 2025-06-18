San Antonio Food Bank sues New Braunfels nonprofit for over $324K in unpaid meals

The San Antonio Food Bank is suing a New Braunfels nonprofit for allegedly “failing and refusing” to pay for delivered meals, according to court documents.

The food bank filed the lawsuit against Comal County Senior Citizen’s Foundation on Thursday in Bexar County District Court.

The lawsuit states the nonprofits had a written agreement that said the San Antonio Food Bank would provide meals under its Meals on Wheels program for the Comal County nonprofit.

The food bank says it fulfilled the agreement of the contract by delivering meals and invoicing.

However, the food bank alleges the “defendant has failed and refused to pay.” According to the lawsuit, the foundation owes over $324,500.

The food bank is suing the New Braunfels nonprofit to recover that money, interest, attorney’s fees and court costs.

KSAT has reached out to both nonprofits. The food bank declined to comment. The Comal County Senior Citizen’s Foundation has not responded as of Wednesday afternoon.

