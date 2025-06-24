36K+ child car seats recalled due to instruction manual error

SAN ANTONIO – More than 36,000 child car seats were recalled because they could be improperly installed, increasing the risk of injury in a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The home essentials company Evenflo announced that it was voluntarily pulling around 36,694 of its Titan 65 child seats because the instruction manual may be incorrect.

These products were manufactured between March 17, 2025, and May 1, 2025.

NHTSA said the child seats are model number 3712198.

No injuries have been reported.

Evenflo will mail owners information about how to inspect and replace the instruction manual for free.

The NHTSA said notification letters will be mailed on July 15.

Owners can contact Evenflo’s customer service at 1-800-233-5921.

You can find the recall information here.