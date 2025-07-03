Goodwill Academy to offer free medical assistant training

Become a Medical Assistant for free with Goodwill's free training program

SAN ANTONIO – Goodwill Academy is offering a free medical assistant training for people seeking a career in the healthcare industry.

People can sign up now for the upcoming terms, which start on July 21 and Aug. 25, according to a news release.

Classes will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Goodwill San Antonio store at 13311 San Pedro Ave.

The goal is to help interested candidates find meaningful careers in healthcare by equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a high-demand field.

The estimated completion time for the program is eight months, allowing students a quick pathway to gain employment in the healthcare industry.

The curriculum has a wide range of topics, including anatomy, physiology, medical law and ethics, hematology and microbiology, among others.

Students will have access to small classroom sizes, hands-on training, job placement assistance and instructor consultations. They can also gain practical experience through externships at local medical facilities, the release states.

Financial assistance is available to all students through Goodwill’s community partner network.

If you are interested in enrolling, you must meet the following eligibility guidelines:

Be 18 years or older

Hold a valid Texas ID/driver’s license

Have a high school diploma or GED

Have a social security card

For more information, email AdmissionsGCA@goodwillsa.org or call 210-924-8581.