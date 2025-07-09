Hill Country road conditions: Highway 39 closed as crews pave roads ravaged by Guadalupe River flooding

Several highways and roads remain closed in the Hill Country after deadly flooding ravaged the area on the morning of July 4.

As of Wednesday morning, the Texas Department of Transportation reported that State Highway 39, which runs along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, is closed from Highway 27 to FM 187.

Recommended Videos

FM 1340 is north of SH 39 at the north fork of the Guadalupe River. It remains closed from SH 39 to State Highway 41. Both roads are expected to stay closed for the foreseeable future.

(SH 39 at FM 1340) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

According to TxDOT, crews are focused on repairing pavement damage on SH 39 to keep the road passable for first responders and residents.

Crews have been focused on some of the hardest-hit areas along SH 39, including Schumacher Crossing and La Casita Crossing.

Highway 39 South Fork (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A TxDOT spokesperson said massive sections of roads were washed away. Some concrete and asphalt debris traveled up to five miles in rushing waters.

TxDOT recently opened the bridge on FM 480 over the Guadalupe River in Center Point, but officials have strongly discouraged the public from walking under the bridge because of the debris.

(Image courtesy: TxDOT) (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

In Kerrville, the Lemos Bridge on FM 394 reopened to traffic earlier in the week. Crews had worked for the past few days to clear debris and make the bridge safe.

DriveTexas.org has the latest road conditions on the roads.

Lemos Street Kerrville (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Read also: