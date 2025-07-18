‘Gloves for Tess’ honors Uvalde shooting victim with donation to young athletes

UVALDE, Texas – Several young athletes will get new sports equipment donated by a nonprofit honoring a victim of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.

Tess Mata played softball and worked on improving her pitching ability in the circle. She was one of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed at Robb Elementary.

In Mata’s honor, her parents launched a nonprofit called “Gloves for Tess.”

Their goal is to help give young athletes quality softball gloves.

“She would have wanted to see the joy that it was going to bring to all these other athletes, being able to go out and play the game that they love and just be able to enjoy it and just to have fun,” Tess’ mom, Veronica Mata, told KSAT.

On Saturday, Dick’s Sporting Good Foundation is presenting the nonprofit with a check.

Mata would have turned 13 this year. The nonprofit said it will use the money to give 13 gloves to players in Uvalde.

The glove recipients include Mata’s former teammates and high school players, including one who grew up with Mata.

