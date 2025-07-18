US Department of Education grants $250K to flood-impacted school districts in Texas

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The U.S. Department of Education announced that it would make $250,000 in funding available from Project SERV (School Emergency Response to Violence) to support students and the community as they recover from the July 4 Hill Country Floods.

The pre-approval will enable the Texas Education Agency to distribute these funds to eligible school districts based on their needs.

The focus will be on providing students with mental health support as the school year begins and help schools impacted by the disaster get started on time.

“My heart is with the people of Kerr County, Texas, as they recover from the devastating flooding and loss of many precious lives,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon in a statement. “The U.S. Department of Education has pre-approved the Texas Education Agency for a $250,000 Project SERV grant, and stands ready to support administrators, teachers, and students as they recover from this tragedy and prepare to return to school in the coming months.”

According to a news release, Project SERV provides short-term funding for education-related services in local communities during times of crisis.

A time of crisis is described as a violent or traumatic event that has severely interrupted the learning environment, including weather-related events.

The release said Project SERV’s goal is to help local educational agencies and institutions of higher education recover from such events.

“TEA is grateful for the department’s support through the deployment of these critical resources,” Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath in a news release. “Our hearts and prayers remain with the Hill Country and affected communities and families as they work to recover from this tragedy.”

