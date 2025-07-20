Nonprofit honoring Uvalde shooting victim receives $4K donation to support young athletes

UVALDE, Texas – A Uvalde school shooting victim’s love of softball is living on in her teammates.

Tess Mata played softball and worked on improving her pitching ability in the circle. She was one of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed at Robb Elementary.

In Tess’ honor, her parents launched a nonprofit called “Gloves for Tess” to help provide quality softball gloves to young athletes.

On Saturday, Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation presented the nonprofit with a $4,000 check to support the cause.

The nonprofit gave away 13 gloves to players in Uvalde. Recipients include Tess’ former teammates and high school players, including one who grew up with her.

The number 13 is especially significant, as Tess would have turned 13 this year.

“She would have wanted to see the joy that it was going to bring to all these other athletes, being able to go out and play the game that they love and just be able to enjoy it and just to have fun,” Tess’ mom, Veronica Mata, previously told KSAT.

Read also: