‘Large fire’ started by lightning in Pipe Creek; no danger to people or property

PIPE CREEK, Texas – There is no danger to people or property after lightning started a “large fire” on Saturday, according to the Pipe Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the department said the fire is located on a large ranch on a steep hillside off Bear Springs Road.

The department said firefighters were on scene overnight and are still working on the fire as of Sunday morning.

“There is currently no danger to people or property, but the weather will play the biggest role in what it does today as temperatures are expected to climb to almost 100 degrees this afternoon,” the department said in the post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.