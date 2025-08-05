Hill Country roads update: What’s open and what remains closed after July 4 floods washed out roads

SAN ANTONIO – Restoration and recovery efforts continue on many Hill Country roads and highways after the Fourth of July.

KSAT reached out to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) for an update on the road conditions one month after flooding damage.

KSAT: What is the current status of State Highway 39 and FM 1340 in Ingram and Hunt? How much longer are those roads expected to be closed?

TxDOT: Repairs continue to progress on FM 1340 and SH 39. We anticipate both roads will be closed to the general public for several weeks. First responders and residents continue to have access to both FM 1340 and SH 39.

State Highway 39 and FM 1340 map on Aug. 4, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KSAT: How many roads have been under repair due to flooding? What’s the status of some of the other major roadways in the area?

TxDOT: Repairs are underway on several state roadways including SH 39, FM 1340, FM 1350, SL 98, FM 394 and FM 1338 (Goat Creek Road).

KSAT: What is TxDOT daily operations a month later? Is the primary goal still to restore the roads, bridges and low water crossings?

TxDOT: TxDOT continues work to restore state roadways and infrastructure to pre-event conditions. This work is being completed through emergency maintenance contracts in an effort to expedite repairs. A contract has also been executed to assist with debris removal on state roadways in Kerr County.

KSAT: How much TxDOT personnel are still in the field office?

TxDOT: TxDOT currently has 10 staff assigned to Kerr County recovery operations. This does not include contractor personnel.

Roads in Kerrville update as Aug. 4, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KSAT: Have any other bridges or roadways been closed or have long term closures due to flood damage in Kerrville?

TxDOT: All state roadways and bridges are open in Kerr County except FM 1340 and SH 39, which remain open to first responders and residents.

KSAT: Is TxDOT working with local officials to determine back-to-school routes or potential changes for parents and students?

TxDOT: Yes, TxDOT remains in communication with the emergency operations command, state partner agencies and local officials.

KSAT: Any changes to the infrastructure of the roads or drainage to address the long term future of SH 39 and FM 1340?

TxDOT: TxDOT’s current focus is to restore the roadways and infrastructure to pre-event conditions.

