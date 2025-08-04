How is FEMA helping Hill Country flood victims one month after the disaster?

SAN ANTONIO – Many families in the Texas Hill Country are starting from scratch after the July 4 floods.

Several have been turning to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for help.

As of July 28, the agency told KSAT it has approved 432 households in Kerr County for the Individuals and Households Program.

The program supports eligible flood survivors with rent, temporary housing, home repairs and replacement, water, food, prescriptions, infant formula, personal hygiene items, fuel for transportation and medical and funeral expenses.

After someone applies for the program, they’d get a letter from FEMA. If someone asks for help with home repairs, they can expect an inspector to contact them for a home inspection seven to 10 days after they apply.

Anyone who may get denied is encouraged to not give up. A FEMA spokesperson told KSAT that when an application isn’t approved, it often means the agency needs more documents or information.

Anyone in Kerr County and who needs immediate help is asked to visit the Disaster Recovery Center at the First Baptist Church at 625 Washington St.

The center is open between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day.

Hill Country flood victims have until Thursday, Sept. 4 to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Applications can be submitted here.

Survivors can also use the FEMA mobile app, or call FEMA’s helpline at 800-621-3362.

