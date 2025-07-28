How to appeal a FEMA decision or award amount

FILE - A sign for the Federal Emergency Management Agency is pictured at FEMA headquarters, April 20, 2020, in Washington. (Al Drago/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Individuals who have received a decision for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have 60 days to make an appeal.

Following the fatal Hill Country floods, six counties were designated for FEMA assistance: Burnet, Kerr, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis and Williamson.

Recommended Videos

An appeal form should be included with every decision letter, but can also be found here.

FEMA said that sending estimates for repairs, bills, receipts, property titles, deeds and any documentation that shows you require additional assistance can be used to start the appeal process.

The agency said that documents used for an appeal should include the following:

Full name

Current phone number and address

Disaster number (DR-4879-TX)

Your FEMA application number on all pages

Address of the disaster-damaged home

Receipts, bills and estimates for businesses must also include the business’s name and contact information that can be verified.

Here are the following ways the appeal and supporting documents can be sent to FEMA:

Uploaded online to a DisasterAssistance.gov account

In person at a Disaster Recovery Center

Mail: FEMA, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

Fax: 800-827-8112

If the appeal is being submitted on behalf of someone else, the agency requires written permission from that person using the Authorization for the Release of Information Under the Privacy Act form.

FEMA said that residents can expect a decision on the appeal within 90 days. The agency will notify residents through mail or a DisasterAssistance.gov account.

FEMA also outlines the process for the Individuals and Households Program Debt Collection (Recoupment) Appeal.

The FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 will answer questions on the appeal process. The helpline is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST daily.

Read also: