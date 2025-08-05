Some south Bexar County residents have been ordered to evacuate due to fire, BCSO says

Firefighters were battling an active brush fire in South Bexar County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in south Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

A BCSO official told KSAT the fire started on the south side of Silver Mountain Drive, which is located south of Loop 1604 and east of Applewhite Road.

At this time, it is unclear what started the fire.

Officials have ordered some residents on the south side of Silver Mountain Drive to evacuate. Evacuees can seek refuge at Elmendorf City Hall, the sheriff’s office said.

It is unclear how many homes and residents in that area were ordered to evacuate.

The fire is traveling east toward Silver Saddle Drive. BCSO said the fire has not reached Trumbo Road, which is east of Silver Saddle Drive.

No evacuations have been ordered for Trumbo Road neighborhood.

Sheriff’s deputies will remain on scene in case more evacuations are ordered, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

