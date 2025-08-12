Burn ban approved in unincorporated parts of Bexar County following Silver Mountain Fire

The Silver Mountain Fire burned through hundreds of acres on Aug. 8.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Commissioners Court approved the adoption of a burn ban in unincorporated parts of the county.

The burn ban went into effect on Tuesday, Aug. 12, after hundreds of acres went up in smoke a week earlier in the Silver Mountain Fire in south Bexar County. The burn ban expires at midnight on Monday, Nov. 10.

According to a news release, The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office (BCFMO) recommended the ban after determining the Silver Mountain Fire originated from a residential burn that “became unmanageable.”

The county also cited the drought index and increased chance of wildfires due to dry conditions.

Despite notable rain in early July, Bexar County dried out quickly and drought conditions persist. Spring flows and aquifer levels remain well below average, according to KSAT’s Weather Authority.

In Tuesday’s release, Bexar County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez urged residents of unincorporated Bexar County to be “extra careful” and “take precautions” when burning trash or brush.

“Damaging other residential structures could result in felony charges,” Lopez said. “The burn ban order limits the allowed burning activity which should help reduce the risks of wildfires and keep everyone safe.”

A violation of the burn ban is a class C misdemeanor that is punishable by a fine up to $500.

According to Lopez, the person who started the accidental Silver Mountain Fire will not be facing criminal charges because the fire caused no damage to nearby residences.

“Had it been a situation where the recklessness had caused the damage or, in this case, a complete loss of a structure of somebody else, we may be talking about a whole different situation,” Lopez said during a Wednesday news conference.

