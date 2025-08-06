Fire in south Bexar County is 75% contained, officials say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Update 8/6, 4:38 a.m.: As of Wednesday morning, officials in south Bexar County continue to fight a brush fire that has burned more than 300 acres of land.

All families who were forced to evacuate due to the fire are being allowed to return to their homes, according to the Bexar County Fire Marshal/Office of Emergency Management.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is calling the blaze the “Silver Mountain Fire.”

Bulldozers have cut fire lines in the ground to keep the fire away from homes.

According to Bexar County officials, the fire is 75% contained. They are estimating the burn to continue for a few days.

There has been no loss of homes at this time, though one shed was lost in the fire.

Background

Firefighters are continuing to battle a brush fire in south Bexar County that has grown to more than 300 acres, according to officials.

An official with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office told KSAT the fire started on the south side of Silver Mountain Drive, which is located south of Loop 1604 and east of Applewhite Road.

A public information officer with Texas A&M Forest Service said aerial mapping originally showed the fire at around 400 acres, but ground mapping recorded the fire spanning more than 300 acres.

A Bexar County official told KSAT the fire started when a controlled burn got out of hand.

No civilian or livestock injuries have been reported, officials said. One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion at the scene and later released.

Officials have ordered some residents on the south side of Silver Mountain Drive to evacuate. Evacuees can seek refuge at Elmendorf City Hall, the sheriff’s office said earlier Tuesday afternoon.

In a Tuesday night post on Facebook, state Rep. John Lujan said 30 homes in the area are under the evacuation order.

Lujan said the San Antonio Police Department is also using “aerial water drops” to fight the fire.

Camila Ojeda, a nearby resident who lives with her mother and father, said “we’re just waiting to get the clear because we live, not exactly on Silver Mountain, but a street beforehand, and we need to get some medications and our pets.”

Ojeda said when she got off work at 5 p.m., her residence was already blocked off by responding fire units.

She said she is concerned for the safety of the horses, goats and dogs her family has on the property.

Ojeda said in the five years she has lived in the area, this is the second time a fire has happened.

BCSO previously said the fire was traveling east toward Silver Saddle Drive, but it is unclear if it has reached Trumbo Road, which is located east of Silver Saddle Drive.

Sheriff’s deputies will remain on scene in case more evacuations are ordered, officials said.

A Bexar County Office of Emergency Management official said residents can sign up for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry to let emergency responders know of any specific additional assistance that may be needed ahead of evacuation events.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

