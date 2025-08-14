Kerrville Chamber seeks donations to resume grants for flood-hit businesses

KERRVILLE, Texas – Mindy Wendele, a Kerrville native, says she knows the community like the back of her hand, which is why she acted quickly to help after the Hill Country floods.

“We’re meant to be here to do this,” Wendele said. “We look a little different now than we did on July 3, but we’re still us.”

In the days after the deadly flood, Wendele, president and CEO of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber and its foundation mobilized to assist local businesses.

The chamber opened a donation portal and recovery fund to provide direct aid. Of the money the chamber has collected so far, almost all of it has been given out.

Here’s what we know:

The chamber has collected roughly $1.4 million in donations

Some of that money donated came from the Community Foundation

The chamber foundation has written 147 grants

The chamber foundation is currently pausing grant distributions until it collects more funds

Fifty-seven applications are currently pending for funding requests with the chamber

“Funds are helping people rebuild and remodel and reopen their businesses,” Wendele said.

The chamber has been in Kerrville for 103 years. The chamber foundation is a nonprofit that serves as a sister organization to the chamber.

“It allows us to be able to receive donations from anyone and everyone,” Wendele said. “It was created July 1, 2025, and three days later, this tragedy struck our community.”

By July 10, the chamber had written its first grant.

There are two phases of the chamber’s recovery fund right now. Phase 1 was focused on funding immediate needs.

“Equipment, pickups, machinery, tools, that kind of thing,” Wendele said. “Now we have shifted from recovery to business interruption applications.”

Phase 2, which has not yet opened, will focus on long-term recovery for businesses.

So, who’s eligible to apply? Wendele said just about any business was directly affected by the July 4 floods. Businesses don’t have to be a member of the chamber to get a grant or be in Kerr County.

“By opening it up beyond our membership roster and the county lines, it really gave access to so many more,” Wendele said.

Wendele said that the chamber and foundation are currently in a holding period.

“We’ve paused funding right now because we are writing grants and receiving more donations,” she said.

To help prevent the chamber from falling victim to scams, people seeking a grant need to apply in person and pick up their check in person.

Wendele said her current priority is helping businesses through their changing needs.

“Kerrville is open and Kerr County is open for business,” Wendele said. “We look a little different now than we did on July 3, but we’re still us.”

To donate to the recovery fund, click here. To apply for a grant and see the required documents for in-person applications, click here.

