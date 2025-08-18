Flood survivors in unincorporated areas grateful for fundraiser after struggling to receive aid

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A nationwide nonprofit and a New Braunfels restaurant teamed up to host a series of auctions and online fundraiser to help families struggling to receive aid after the Hill Country floods.

The event sought to directly help three families, from the Sandy Creek area, who have struggled to access funds because they live in unincorporated communities.

Roughly 100 people packed into The Hideaway Bar and Grill to enjoy the auctions and hang out with the family members who were able to attend the event.

Fundraiser organizers Jamie and Robert Agee provide relief and donations to people after disasters through their nonprofit Buck Up Relief Mission.

“You see all these amazing people all around,” Robert Agee said, “they’ve come out here today to support people they don’t even know.”

The Schumakers, who have lived in the area for more than four decades, are one of the families the event raised money for

“I’ve lived there for 47 years,” Charlotte Schumaker said. “We’ve never, never had the water even get close to the house.”

Charlotte was at work during the flood, but her daughter, Kaleena Schumaker, was home with her kids while the flood waters seeped into the home.

“It was the most terrifying thing I’ve ever woken up to,” Kaleena said.

Charlotte and Kaleena said they lost nearly everything inside their home, after about 14 inches of water flooded their first floor.

“We lost our kitchen, our bathroom, our laundry room, our clothes, our food,” Kaleena said.

The family said they are grateful for the support.

“The financial help is tremendous,” Charlotte said.

“I could never feel more blessed than I do right now,” Kaleea said.

Community member Wes Frank, who attended the event, said he did so to pay it forward to the community who has helped his own family.

“A few months ago, my niece’s house burned down,” Frank said. “It’s a way to pay it back.”

As of 9 p.m. Sunday, the event has raised more than 25 percent of its goal.