New journalism degree at UTSA prepares students for evolving media careers

SAN ANTONIO – The University of San Antonio is planning to launch a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism starting in the 2025 fall semester.

The new degree, offered within the UTSA Department of Communication, aims to address a rising demand for media professionals in San Antonio, according to a press release.

This new journalism degree expands on the department’s existing offerings, which include communication and digital media influence programs. It emphasizes community journalism, multimedia news production, and hands-on experiential learning, while also focusing on journalistic integrity and ethical reporting.

Courses in the program include Fundamentals of Journalism, Digital Audiences, Media Writing and Reporting and Careers in Community Journalism.

These classes prepare students to gather, analyze, and produce news content across multiple platforms effectively, the release said.

The Department of Communication has brought together an experienced faculty team to lead the program.

According to the release, the team includes communications lecturer Pedro Cabrera, professor of instruction Mary Dixson, professor and director of digital initiatives Seok Kang, professor of practice Ryan McPherson, and associate professor of practice Charles Wright.

“Journalists connect people, build trust and amplify voices that might otherwise go unheard,” Dixson said. “This program equips students to craft compelling reporting while working hand-in-hand with the communities they serve.”

The curriculum is designed to reflect workforce demands and prepare students for diverse career paths.

Graduates will be able to pursue roles as journalists, technical writers, news producers, communication specialists, marketing specialists and media managers.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs in public relations, technical writing, and digital media production are expected to grow by up to 14% over the next decade.

UTSA’s new journalism degree fills a notable gap in Texas higher education. Few local institutions offer specialized journalism degrees, with Our Lady of the Lake University being one of the few providers in the San Antonio area.

“Students who are part of their high school journalism programs now have the option to continue to develop their critical storytelling skills at UTSA,” Cabrera said.

Beyond traditional classroom learning, the program prioritizes career-engaged experiences. The capstone course, Careers in Community Journalism, offers internships and partnerships with local media organizations.

Students from journalism, communication and digital media influence programs will collaborate to produce news websites, digital documentaries, and other community-focused projects.

The program also plans to equip students with technical skills in multimedia production and reporting, alongside essential ethical standards.

Course materials cover navigating digital platforms, engaging diverse audiences, and producing accurate, fair and impactful journalism.

“UTSA journalism students will be equipped with robust news literacy, contributing to fostering a transparent, authentic, and ethical news environment in an age of misinformation,” Kang said.

Chad Mahood, chair of the Department of Communication, said the program will be continually assessed to stay aligned with industry standards and adapt to changes in the media landscape.

“Journalism changes quickly, with new tools and platforms arriving every year,” Mahood said. “We have built a program that keeps pace with those shifts, so our students leave with the skills to report with accuracy, tell compelling stories, and connect with the communities they serve. They will graduate ready to succeed in their first role and confident enough to help guide where the field goes next.”