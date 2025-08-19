Texas DPS introduces new driver’s license design with increased security features

Starting Monday, Aug. 18, all newly issued driver’s licenses and IDs will feature a new look with increased security features.

SAN ANTONIO – Texans will now see a new design when renewing their driver’s license or identification cards.

Starting Monday, Aug. 18, all newly issued driver’s licenses and IDs will feature a new look with increased security features, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

“The way driver licenses are made can make a big difference in terms of public safety,” DPS Driver License Division Chief Sheri Gipson said. “This new card design will make it even more difficult for criminals to produce counterfeit cards, and it enhances ways we can protect Texans’ identities from being stolen.”

According to the release, the new cards are made from tamper-resistant polycarbonate material that is “difficult to reproduce.”

The new cards also feature a black laser-engraved star in the upper right corner to indicate REAL ID compliance, replacing the gold star on current cards. The design also reorganizes personal information in a “clear and easy-to-read format,” the release said.

Previously issued cards with the current design are still valid until its expiration date, the release said.

