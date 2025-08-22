Alamo Heights limits lawn equipment use, establishes noise limits

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – The City of Alamo Heights cracked down on excessive noise in an amended ordinance.

The new amendments, which the city said enforcement will begin on Oct. 31, set time limits on when lawn equipment may be used and sets limits on the decibel level that can be emitted from a property.

Home and business owners will be prohibited from using gasoline-powered equipment, including lawnmowers, leaf blowers and chainsaws, between 8:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.

In addition to the restrictions on property owners, landscapers will face additional weekend restrictions.

On Saturdays, landscaping companies will only be permitted to use equipment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Companies will not be permitted to use equipment on Sundays.

The amended ordinance will provide an exception to remove downed trees or limbs at any time when necessary.

In a Facebook post, the city shared a resident information sheet explaining the ordinance was established in response to citizen concerns.

Alamo Heights also instituted specific noise limits, based on the decibel level, in the amended ordinance.

When a complaint is received, the sheet said police will measure noise levels on an adjacent private property or on the opposite side of an adjacent street.

To ensure objectivity, the city said a property will be determined in violation of the policy if the reading is above these limits:

Residential properties: 63 decibels

Business properties: 70 decibels

Properties with a special event permit: 85 decibels

The city provides multiple exceptions to the policy such as sporting events, public pools or ice cream trucks.

While police will not take enforcement action until Oct. 31, according to the post, officers will begin providing notices when violations are observed.

