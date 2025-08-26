Child critically injured after being struck by truck on West Side, SAPD says

(Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Amires Place.

SAN ANTONIO – A child was hospitalized after being struck by a truck on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police said a red Ford F-150 hit the child, who is believed to be 6 or 7 years old.

The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

At this time, police said there is no criminal activity suspected.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

