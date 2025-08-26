Skip to main content
Clear icon
91º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Child critically injured after being struck by truck on West Side, SAPD says

The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Amires Place

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Amires Place. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A child was hospitalized after being struck by a truck on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Amires Place.

Recommended Videos

Police said a red Ford F-150 hit the child, who is believed to be 6 or 7 years old.

The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

At this time, police said there is no criminal activity suspected.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos