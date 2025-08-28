Show us your game day spirit, highlights from 2025 KSAT Pigskin Classic

SAN ANTONIO – Put on your winning smile and cheer loud with KSAT for this year’s fourth annual KSAT Pigskin Classic!

The Sotomayor Wildcats will face the Clark Cougars at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28 at Dub Farris Stadium.

Submit to KSAT Connect and you could be featured on-air or online.

Can’t make it to the big game? You and your family can still share your team’s spirit at home.

A live edition of the KSAT Gameday pregame show starts at 6:30 p.m. The matchup will air live on KSAT, KSAT Plus, KSAT.com and the BGC app from 7-10 p.m., followed by the Nightbeat.

Check out some of last year’s photos from the 2024 KSAT Pigskin Classic:

Here’s how to upload photos on KSAT Connect:

The first step is to open your KSAT News app, KSAT Weather Authority App, or the KSAT Connect website

On the KSAT app, click the “hamburger icon” on the top left side. You will click KSAT Insider and will see KSAT Connect. If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the top left side “hamburger icon” and click KSAT Connect.

After you are on the KSAT Connect page, click the orange “upload pin” button, and it will ask you to log in or create a KSAT Insider account.

Once signed in, click the orange “upload pin” and then click the blue “choose a file” button to choose the photo or video you want to upload.

Select “Events and Festivals” as the channel and “KSAT Pigskin Classic” as your category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

The last step is to click the orange “upload” button at the bottom right of your screen to submit your highlights.

