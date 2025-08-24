Clark, Sotomayor face off in top-10 showdown during 2025 KSAT Pigskin Classic

The Sotomayor Wildcats will face the Clark Cougars in the 2025 KSAT Pigskin Classic on Thursday, Aug. 28.

SAN ANTONIO – The 2025 Texas high school football season is here!

The fourth annual KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off week one of the season in the San Antonio area, featuring the Sotomayor Wildcats against the Clark Cougars.

This is a top-10 matchup right out of the gate as Sotomayor enters the season at No. 8 in 12’s Top 12 Class 6A ranking, and Clark begins the season at No. 9.

Head coach Juan Morales leads Sotomayor, and the team plays in District 28-6A. The Wildcats, coming off their best season in program history by qualifying for the playoffs for the first time, are entering year four and looking for consistency.

Clark, out of District 27-6A, is trending up thanks to head coach J.L. Geist. Hired in early 2019, Geist and the Cougars are looking to make a third straight playoff run after last qualifying for the postseason in 2013.

Last season, Sotomayor and Clark met in their season openers, and the Wildcats won 33-10. Sotomayor led 16-10 after the first quarter and then shut out the Cougars the rest of the way. Turnovers hurt Clark in that matchup.

The KSAT Sports and News teams will kick off coverage with KSAT GameDay live at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 28.

The 30-minute pregame show will feature Larry Ramirez, Mary Rominger, Nick Mantas, Myra Arthur, Adam Caskey, Japhanie Grey and Ernie Zuniga.

Hector Ledezma will call the game, with Larry Ramirez providing analysis, and RJ Marquez reporting from the sideline.

The matchup will air live on KSAT, KSAT+, KSAT.com and the BGC app from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., followed by the Nightbeat at 10.

