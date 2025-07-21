Sotomayor Wildcats, Clark Cougars to tangle in KSAT 12’s fourth annual KSAT Pigskin Classic

SAN ANTONIO – The KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off the 2025 Texas High School football season with another action-packed matchup that showcases two of San Antonio and South Texas’ premier high school programs.

The Sotomayor Wildcats and the Clark Cougars will face off at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28 at Dub Farris Stadium at Northside ISD. KSAT 12’s Gameday Pregame and full game broadcast can be seen on KSAT 12, the KSAT Plus streaming app, the Big Game Coverage app, and KSAT.com.

“Coming into its fourth year, the KSAT Pigskin Classic has served as the much-anticipated start of high school football in South Texas,” said Ashley Parker, Vice President and General Manager of KSAT 12. “Every year, and every game showcases the best our area has to offer, and KSAT 12 is proud to have Sonia Sotomayor and Clark High School showcased to viewers across South Texas.”

KSAT 12 is set to bring all the game day festivities to fans, live on KSAT’s mobile, steaming and on-air platforms. Prior to kickoff, high school football fans will get a deeper dive into the matchup and local season outlook with KSAT 12’s Gameday Pregame at 6:30 p.m. on KSAT 12 and streaming platforms.

Larry Ramirez, Mary Rominger and Nick Mantas will break down the season ahead and give fans an inside look into what makes South Texas gamedays so special, with unique interviews, showcases and more. Then, at 7 p.m., the KSAT Pigskin Classic kicks off live on KSAT, KSAT Plus, KSAT.com and the BGC App.

“Northside ISD is excited to partner with KSAT for the 2025 Pigskin Classic at Farris Stadium,” said Conrad Hernandez, Executive Director of Athletics for NISD. “We are proud to showcase both Clark High School and Sotomayor High School. Not only will you witness a great football game, but you will also appreciate the great work Fine Arts, Spirit, ROTC and Student Council have poured into creating an unforgettable high school experience. Football season is around the corner, and we cannot wait for the kickoff of high school football at Farris Stadium.”

Postgame coverage and the latest news of the day will follow directly on The Nightbeat at 10 p.m. Fans who would like to attend the game can purchase tickets through the Sonia Sotomayor or Clark athletic ticket platforms.

