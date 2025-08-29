Edgewood ISD parents petition for change at district, citing bullying and lack of transparency

SAN ANTONIO – At the start of a new school year, some Edgewood Independent School District parents said they are dealing with old problems.

Parents created a petition outlining concerns about limited transparency, students being placed in suspension without parent notification, incomplete special education support for students and bullying.

As of Thursday, about 200 parents signed the petition.

“I know the change isn’t going to happen overnight,” said Jessica Rodriguez, who helped put the petition together. “The district is failing and we need help.”

Rodriguez is a mom of two in the school district. She said she’s been dealing with problems for years.

“I found out that my son was basically being extorted and bribed,” she said. “People were bullying him by putting hands on him.”

The petition is seven pages long. It was first read in part last Tuesday at Edgewood ISD’s school board meeting. That’s the same meeting where a woman was arrested during public comment for going over her time.

We reached out to Edgewood ISD, asking for a response to the petition. Superintendent Eduardo Hernandez sent the following response in an emailed statement:

“Edgewood ISD is committed to creating a respectful and inclusive environment where every voice is valued.

“We actively encourage community engagement through a variety of events held throughout the year, including Superintendent’s Community Council, Abuelos Unidos, and Pláticas. These initiatives reflect our dedication to building strong relationships with families and community members.

“Our focus continues to be on creating a safe, supportive, and academically enriching environment for all students.

“At Edgewood ISD, we believe that when students feel secure and supported, they are empowered to thrive and succeed.”

Rodriguez said Hernandez’s statement is not enough.

“It didn’t answer how you are going to respond to the petition,” Rodriguez said.

We spoke to two other moms who helped put the petition together on Thursday. They were afraid to show their faces on camera, but both shared similar concerns.

“I just want equitable treatment across the board for my child and the children coming,” one said.

The next EISD school board workshop meeting is on Tuesday.

