When to fuel up for your Labor Day weekend trip in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers heading out of town for Labor Day weekend will find filling up their cars cheaper than last year but is likely more expensive than their last tank of gas.

As of Friday afternoon, the average price for gas in the San Antonio area was approximately $2.849 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. That price is down from about $2.925 per gallon a year ago. Still, it is up from $2.605 last week.

“So, it’s kind of a mixed bag,” said GasBuddy petroleum analyst Matt McClain. “When you look at it year-over-year, yeah, you’re paying less than you were at this time last year. But, if you look at it week-to-week, you’re actually paying about 25 cents more per gallon.”

The amount of gas needed for a roundtrip to four popular Texas vacation spots in a vehicle getting 20 mpg fuel efficiency (KSAT)

The recent jump in price probably has more to do with the regular cycle of gas pricing that it does with the approaching holiday weekend, McClain said.

Gas stations typically lower their prices to compete with each other, but that only lasts so long before they have to hike them up again.

Gas prices can jump up after days of falling as part of the typical price cycle (GasBuddy)

“If you need gas right now before your weekend travel plans, you’re going to be paying the higher price,” McClain said. “If you’ve already got a mostly full tank and you don’t, don’t worry about topping it off right now. Wait a few days and see what happens.”

With the statewide average price per gallon at $2.791, there’s also a chance your destinations has cheaper prices.

Gas is averaging $2.586 per gallon in the Corpus Christi area, $2.933 per gallon in Dallas and $2.663 per gallon in Houston.

Down in the Rio Grande Valley, gas is averaging $2.599 in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area and $2.759 around in the Brownsville-Harlingen area.

