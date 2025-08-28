Is the Guadalupe River safe for Labor Day weekend after deadly Hill Country floods?

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Nearly two months after the deadly July 4 floods devastated the Texas Hill Country, another holiday weekend is approaching.

But is it safe to enjoy Labor Day on the same river that flooded?

The answer may depend on where you visit on the Guadalupe River. Water quality appears to be less of a concern than the remaining debris clogging the upstream waterways.

KERR COUNTY

The Upper Guadalupe River Authority, which manages the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, said in an Aug. 12 statement that its testing shows water quality in Kerr County is “within normal levels.”

However, the UGRA statement also urges “extreme caution” when boating or swimming due to debris. Metal, construction materials, and splintered trees may still lie unseen below the surface, the statement warned.

During a Monday Kerr County Commissioners’ meeting, Melanie Schaubhut, owner of Treetop River Cabins, said she has been trying to rebuild her business since July 4. She spoke at the meeting to ask for approval from the court to allow guests to use the river along her property.

The court stated that the river’s cleanliness changes daily and could not “responsibly” advise the public to use the river.

“I don’t see how we can responsibly tell you, ‘yeah, go get on the river,‘” said Tom Jones, Kerr County Commissioner, Precinct 1. “We can’t take on that kind of liability.”

A City of Kerrville spokesperson told KSAT the public is still advised to “avoid recreational use of the river.”

“Do not swim, wade, boat, canoe or kayak as search operations and debris collection continue,” the spokesperson said.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said at the commissioners’ meeting that the sheriff’s office is no longer advising people that they cannot use the river.

“It goes back to property rights,” said Rich Paces, Kerr County Commissioner, Precinct 2. “If you and your best judgment, looking at all the data and information that you have available, have determined that it’s safe enough from your liability standpoint with your renters, then you have the right to. They can be on the water.”

KSAT left a voicemail for UGRA General Manager Tara Bushnoe on Wednesday morning, but has not heard back.

The UGRA Board of Directors was scheduled to receive a briefing on post-flood water quality during a meeting on Wednesday afternoon. However, the board packet posted online did not include the actual findings.

CANYON LAKE

At Canyon Lake, roughly 100 miles downstream from where flooding began in Kerr County, the situation is much different.

Mike Dussere, the general manager of the Water Oriented Recreation District (WORD) of Comal County, said samples taken from two spots at Canyon Lake shortly after the flood showed “well below” the contact recreation threshold.

The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, which manages the Guadalupe River beginning in Kendall County, told KSAT it “does not conduct event-specific water quality sampling. Our role is limited to routine, site-specific monitoring through the Clean Rivers Program."

Though the floodwaters emptied into the reservoir, which is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Lake Manager Brett Mazey said the debris floated to areas like Potters Creek and sank to the bottom.

However, Mazey said that it should not have created navigational hazards for boaters.

“Luckily, it pushes it pretty much out of the boating lanes,” Mazey said.

Ryan Peart and his father were riding personal watercraft on Canyon Lake on Wednesday, which Peart said they do “probably every other week.”

Though the teenager said they had been worried about safety right after the flood, the lake is “pretty clear.”

“We were looking for like logs in the water and stuff like that, but it wasn’t too bad,” Peart said.

Since the flood, Peart estimated that they had covered about 70% to 80% of the lake during their visits and had not encountered any issues.

The floodwaters also helped Canyon Lake rebound to its highest water level in two years after shrinking to a record low in late May.

“Certainly we’ve seen an increase in activity on the lake,” Dussere said. “The reason why it happened is a tragedy that no one ever wants to relive, but it has been nice to have water back in the lake and have boat ramps open again for sure."

Five boat ramps are currently open to the public, he said: 1, 14, 17, 18 and 19.

“We’re expecting a decent amount of people. I don’t think we’re gonna get overrun,” Dussere said of Labor Day weekend. “I think everyone will be out having a good time, be able to keep their space on the lake, and just enjoy themselves.”

