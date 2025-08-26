Is the Guadalupe River safe? UGRA, Kerr County officials undecided on public access

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Guadalupe River is within normal water quality levels, but the Upper Guadalupe River Authority (UGRA) advises the public to “use extreme caution” in the area.

While Kerr County continues recovery efforts from the Hill Country floods, UGRA conducted tests that indicate water quality in the county remains “within normal levels.”

At a Monday Kerr County Commissioners’ meeting, Melanie Schaubhut, owner of Treetop River Cabins, said she has been trying to rebuild her business since July 4. She spoke at the meeting to ask for approval from the court to allow guests to use the river along her property.

The court said the river’s cleanliness changes daily, and it could not “responsibly” advise the public to use the river.

“I don’t see how we can responsibly tell you, ‘yeah, go get on the river, ‘” said Tom Jones, Kerr County Commissioner, Precinct 1. “We can’t take on that kind of liability.”

Instead, the UGRA urges caution due to dangerous debris such as metal, construction materials, and splintered trees that may not be immediately visible under the water’s surface.

Some waterways may be temporarily closed by city or county officials, according to UGRA.

“If you are in an area where search and recovery operations or debris removal are underway, you will be asked to leave for your safety,” UGRA said.

For example, a City of Kerrville spokesperson told KSAT the public is still advised to “avoid recreational use of the river.”

“Do not swim, wade, boat, canoe or kayak as search operations and debris collection continue,” the spokesperson said.

However, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said at the commissioners’ meeting, the sheriff’s office is no longer advising people that they cannot use the river.

“It goes back to property rights,” said Rich Paces, Kerr County Commissioner, Precinct 2. “If you and your best judgment, looking at all the data and information that you have available, have determined that it’s safe enough from your liability standpoint with your renters, then you have the right to. They can be on the water.”

For water quality concerns or more information, visit UGRA’s website.

