More than 11 million cubic feet of debris have been collected since July floods, Kerr County says

Crews work on the Cade Loop Bridge to clear debris following flooding, Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Kerr County announced that more than 400,000 cubic yards of vegetative storm damage have been collected since the devastating Hill Country floods.

Between the state and companies contracted by the city and county, the post said 411,059 cubic yards of debris have been collected as of Friday.

For context, the county said that would be enough to fill 32 football fields with over six feet of storm debris.

Kerr County and the city of Kerrville contracted with two debris management contractors, which began collecting debris on July 25.

AshBritt, one of the companies contracted, has collected 192,200 cubic yards of debris as of Friday, the county said.

Ceres Environmental, the other contractor, has collected 135,800 cubic yards of debris, according to the post.

The Texas Department of Transportation also contracted with another company to clear debris from state-maintained roads.

According to the post, the state has collected 82,059 cubic yards of debris.

In the post, Kerr County described the work as “ongoing.”

Kerr County Commissioners are set to meet at 9 a.m. Monday to further discuss recovery efforts.

