Kerrville reduces water conservation measures after treatment plan restored, city says

Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice declared a water supply emergency on July 28 after the city’s surface water treatment plant intake was flooded with debris on the Fourth of July.

KERRVILLE, Texas – The city of Kerrville will reduce its water conservation measures starting Thursday after the restoration of the city’s surface water treatment plant, according to a news release.

The city will shift from Stage 4 to Stage 2 water conservation restrictions at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, the release said.

Under Stage 2 conditions, automatic and hose-end sprinklers and soaker hoses are allowed between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday and Saturday for odd addresses, and Wednesday and Sunday for even addresses.

Handheld hoses with nozzle, drip irrigation or buckets are allowed between 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. daily, the release said.

“Our teams have put in countless hours to bring the facility back online, and we are proud to report it is now fully operational,” said Chris Clark, assistant director of utilities. “As we move to Stage 2 water conservation, we encourage everyone to continue practicing responsible water use.”

Surplus surface water will be used to recharge the city’s aquifer storage and recovery water savings account, replenishing groundwater supplies, Clark said.

The city entered Stage 4 water conservation conditions on July 29 and had been using well water while dredging happened near the plant.

“The city continues to monitor river water quality, with testing confirming that water is safe for treatment and distribution,” Wednesday’s release said. “Protecting public health by ensuring a safe and reliable water supply remains a top priority.”

The Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District, which manages groundwater in Kerr County, remains under Stage 3 restrictions.

Water conservation stages may change as operations continue.

For more information on the water restrictions, click here.

