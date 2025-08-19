Kerrville ISD approves budget for 2025-2026 school year

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerrville Independent School District board of trustees has approved the budget for the 2025-2026 school year.

The board highlighted some key components of the budget from their August meeting, including raises for educators and other staff.

Here’s the breakdown, according to the district’s Facebook page:

Teachers with one to two years of experience are getting a $2,400 increase (this means an over 3.5% midpoint raise).

Teachers with three to four years of experience are getting a $4,000 increase (this means an over 6% midpoint raise).

Teachers with five or more years of experience are getting an $8,000 increase (this means an over 13.5% increase).

A minimum 3% midpoint raise for the following pay grades: Professional employees Auxiliary Support Paraprofessional or Clerical Instructional Support Information Technology

Median Teacher Pay Increased to $65,550.

Total Increase in Compensation/Payroll is $3,008,000.

Kerrville ISD started school on Aug. 13. You can see our interview with its superintendent here.