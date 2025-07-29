Kerrville declares water supply emergency due to flood damage

KERRVILLE, Texas – Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice declared a water supply emergency on Monday due to flood damage at the city’s water treatment plant, according to a news release.

“The city manager made this declaration following information received from the city’s water utility as to the continuing inoperable status of the city’s water treatment plant,” the release said. “The plant remains inoperable due to the flooding to Nimitz Lake and its impact on the intake equipment, and other areas within.”

The city will enter Stage 4 water conservation conditions at midnight on Tuesday, July 29, the release said. During that stage, automatic and hose-end sprinklers and soaker hoses are prohibited at all times of day.

While plant repairs continue, the release said city staff will continue to rely on groundwater wells to meet water usage demands.

“Despite the plant remaining inoperable and the emergency declaration, there are no concerns regarding the quality of the treated water being provided,” the release stated. “The implementation of Stage 4 is solely a water management measure at this time to aid in prolonging our groundwater supply.”

Anyone with questions on Stage 4 measures is encouraged to call 830-257-8000 or visit the city’s website.

