Financial aid and resources available for those affected in Texas Hill Country floods

Volunteers help clean up a house after flooding in Kerrville, Texas on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

HILL COUNTRY, Texas – As recovery efforts are underway from the catastrophic Fourth of July floods in the Texas Hill Country, many are wondering how to start rebuilding.

KSAT has compiled a list of resources that flood survivors can reach out to for financial assistance and more.

Federal Emergency Management Agency: After filing claims with insurance (if applicable), those impacted can apply for disaster assistance from FEMA. Applications are available on the agency’s website and are due Sept. 4.

In a meeting Tuesday, Kerr County leaders said to reach out to FEMA if claims are denied and ask what was missing before reapplying.

FEMA officials can be reached by calling the agency’s helpline at (800) 621-3362, or at Disaster Recovery Centers in Kerrville and Hunt. The center’s hours are listed on FEMA’s website.

Center Point Alliance for Progress: Center Point residents can pick up and submit applications for financial assistance from the Alliance for Progress at Peoples State Bank, located at 5858 TX-27 in Center Point, according to a Facebook post.

Comfort Area Foundation: The Comfort Area Chamber of Commerce said $100 gift cards as well as cleaning supplies, paper goods, and hygiene products are available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Comfort Park, while supplies last.

Hunt Preservation Society: The Hunt Flood Recovery Fund was launched by the preservation society to provide ongoing financial assistance to those impacted in Hunt.

Hunt United Methodist Church: Under the cloud of The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, the Hunt-based church received a $50,000 grant to provide assistance.

Salvation Army Kroc Center: The center received a $250,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. Residents can receive assistance from a representative at First Baptist Church, located at 625 Washington Street in Kerrville, Texas.

Transformation Church & Zion Lutheran Church: Both churches also received grants of $50,000, each, to assist those in-need. Kerrville residents can apply for assistance on Transformation Church’s website. For more information at Zion Lutheran, visit their site.

Texas Health and Human Services - If you need your SNAP benefits replaced, want to purchase hot foods with your Lone Star card, need your WIC benefits or food replaced, visit their site for more info.

Funds to businesses, first responders, and more:

If you’re a business owner, first responder, or in need of crisis response support -- you find assistance here.

KSAT’S Erica Hernandez talked about the $60 million a Texas Hill Country foundation was able to raise across the U.S. following the deadly floods this past Tuesday.

The foundation’s CEO, Austin Dickson, said the donations were made possible by the Kerr County Relief Fund, which was implemented on July 4, 2025.

