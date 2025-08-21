Gov. Greg Abbott to announce flood relief funding efforts in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott will join the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country to announce an update to flood relief funding efforts on Thursday.

The announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Dallas Daughtry Memorial Pavilion in Kerrville, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article.

Abbott will be joined by Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country CEO Austin Dickson, Hunt Independent School District Superintendent Luci Harmon and other federal, state and local officials.

Business, community and nonprofit leaders will also be in attendance, the release stated.

The catastrophic Fourth of July floods devastated communities in the Hill Country.

Earlier this month, Kerr County officials named all of the 117 flood victims. Two victim remain missing, officials said.

