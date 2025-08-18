Texas DPS helicopter team recounts critical Hill Country flood rescues in Kerr County

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Texas DPS troopers, specially trained to hoist and rappel from helicopters, played a critical role in a daring rescue mission after July 4 flooding in Kerr County.

As specialized search and rescue swimmers, they self-deployed rapidly amid dangerous weather and rugged terrain.

The teams faced a challenging flight, navigating through clouds and hills to reach devastated areas where communication was limited and victims were desperate.

Troopers Tyson Chow, Nicholas Duhon and Dylan Burke were among the first on scene, overcoming obstacles including debris, unstable landing zones and floodwaters.

“There were people getting rescued from boat crews and ground crews out of trees and being held,” Duhon said. “But I don’t think that anybody else could have gotten to them except the helicopter crew, just from the situation that they were in and all the raging water.”

Rescuers rappelled injured adults, children and a pregnant woman from dangerous spots to safety. Burke alone completed five rescues during the operation.

“I’d like to give all the glory to God. He had his hand on us that day,” Burke said. “He guided us, protected us during all those rescues we were doing.”

After two days and hundreds of rescue events, no team members were injured.

The troopers credited their intensive training and teamwork for their success in one of the most harrowing rescue efforts in Texas DPS history.

Texas DPS was also involved in numerous other aspects of the rescue and recovery efforts in the weeks following the flood.