6 hospitalized after high-speed crash involving suspected intoxicated driver, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Six people were hospitalized early Sunday after a high-speed single-vehicle crash involving a driver suspected of intoxication, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. along northeast Loop 410 southbound at the Interstate 10 exit ramp near the Houston Street exit.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, a woman driving a 2006 blue Hyundai Sonata crashed while traveling at a high rate of speed near the Houston Street exit.

Police said the woman was suspected of being intoxicated at the time of the crash and suffered serious injuries. Five passengers were also in the vehicle.

All six occupants were taken to a hospital for further treatment. Police said one passenger is suffering life-threatening injuries, while the other four sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

