Driver accused of fleeing scene after crash involving motorcyclist, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is accused of fleeing the scene after hitting a motorcyclist on the North Side, according to a preliminary report from San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Saturday in the 3100 block of Northwest Loop 410 westbound.

The motorcyclist, described as a 44-year-old man, was attempting to switch lanes when he was struck by a vehicle moving into the same lane, police said.

The driver of the vehicle fled before SAPD officers arrived at the scene, the report stated.

According to police, the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

