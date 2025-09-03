Man ejected from vehicle, killed in rollover crash on Interstate 35, New Braunfels police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels Police Department (NBPD) has identified the cause of a major crash that shut down Interstate 35 for several hours on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said that the driver of a Ford Fusion was killed after he traveled at a high rate of speed and was involved in a rollover crash in the northbound lanes of I-35 near FM 306.

The driver, who police said weaved through traffic at an elevated speed, sideswiped a Chevrolet Silverado and attempted to overcorrect the Ford Fusion. While doing so, authorities said the Ford Fusion began to rollover on the interstate.

According to officials, the driver of the Ford Fusion — who was not wearing a seatbelt — was ejected from the vehicle.

New Braunfels police and fire personnel were dispatched to the crash at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. After they attempted live-saving efforts, emergency personnel pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The I-35 northbound lanes were closed for approximately three-and-a-half hours as crews cleaned up the interstate and NBPD worked on its crash investigation.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was identified as a 34-year-old man from Schertz.

Police said no other injuries were reported in the crash, and no one involved in the crash will face any charges.

