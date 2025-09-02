Interstate 35 northbound lanes closed for ‘hours’ after crash in New Braunfels, authorities say

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. Tuesday on I-35 near Farm-to-Market 306, according to TxDOT’s website.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – All northbound lanes of Interstate 35 are closed after a reported crash in New Braunfels, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. Tuesday on I-35 at FM 306, according to TxDOT’s website.

All traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road, the New Braunfels Police Department (NBPD) said in a Facebook post.

It is unclear what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

The closure is expected to last several “hours,” New Braunfels police said on social media.

KSAT has reached out to NBPD for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

