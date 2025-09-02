1 killed in single-vehicle crash near I-10, Boerne PD says

BOERNE, Texas – The Boerne Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in one person killed Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched just after 2 a.m. to the 30 block of Herff Road, located near Interstate 10, for a single-vehicle crash.

Boerne PD said the driver was traveling north on Herff Road in a Nissan Altima before veering into the center median and crashing into a tree.

Officers found an unidentified driver unconscious in the vehicle. Life-saving measures were performed, but the driver died following the crash.

The driver has not been positively identified.