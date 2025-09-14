📸 Sights & Sounds from Banana Ball in San Antonio🍌⚾

SAN ANTONIO – Banana Ball, the Savannah Banana’s viral version of baseball, came to San Antonio this weekend. The Party Animals took on the Texas Tailgaters at Nelson Wolff stadium to a sold-out crowd of 7,000 fans each night.

7,000 fans sold out Nelson Wolff Stadium on both Friday and Saturday for Banana Ball in San Antonio when the Party Animals took on the Texas Tailgaters. (KSAT 2025)

