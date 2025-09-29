Blood Cancer United identifies 5 main types of blood cancers

SAN ANTONIO – Thanks to efforts from doctors, researchers, health care providers and nonprofits such as Blood Cancer United, certain types of blood cancers are no longer the terminal diagnoses that they were decades ago.

According to the nonprofit, which was formerly called the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Blood Cancer United’s reach goes beyond patients with those two specific cancers.

In fact, Blood Cancer United’s services now extend to people diagnosed with more than 100 types of blood cancers.

According to the American Center of Hematology, blood cancers “affect the production and function” of blood cells. These abnormal cells, which often originate in bone marrow, can prevent blood from fighting infection or prevent “serious” bleeding.

Blood Cancer United identified the five most common types of blood cancers and their subcategories, which can be seen below.

Leukemia

Leukemia, which can occur in children and adults, is caused by the abnormal production of white blood cells.

The four most common subtypes of leukemia, according to Blood Center United, are acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML).

ALL is considered the most common type of childhood leukemia. AML and CML are more prevalent among adults.

Other subtypes of leukemia include hairy cell leukemia (HCL), chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML), juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML), large granular lymphocytic (LGL) leukemia, blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN), B-cell prolymphocytic leukemia (B-PLL) and T-cell prolymphocytic leukemia (T-PLL).

The nonprofit said the five-year relative survival rate for all types of leukemia combined has more than doubled since the late 1970s.

Between 1977 and 1979, the five-year relative survival rate stood at 34%. Fast forward to the 2010s, specifically from 2013 to 2019, the survival rate shot up to 70% for all types of leukemia.

Lymphoma

There are two types of lymphoma, a blood cancer that “begins with an abnormal change in a single white blood cell in the lymphatic system,” according to Blood Center United: Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The lymphatic system (lymph nodes, spleen, bone marrow) is located within the body’s immune system.

Hodgkin lymphoma is considered one of the most curable forms of cancer.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is not one disease but several. It is a diverse group of blood cancers that can develop in the lymph nodes and in areas where lymphatic tissues are present, such as the stomach, skin or intestines.

For all people younger than 50 diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, the five-year relative survival rate is 96%.

Myeloma

According to Blood Center United, myeloma is a cancer that originates from plasma cells, which are a type of white blood cell. When viruses or bacteria enter the body, some cells morph into plasma cells that then turn around and create antibodies to fight infection.

However, myeloma develops when a plasma cell mutates and does not create antibodies. The mutated cell can then multiply before occupying enough space to weaken bone marrow.

Health effects of myeloma include “secreting high levels of protein” in blood and urine — which can cause kidney damage — as well as causing weaker bones and bone fractures.

The five-year relative survival rate also showcases the advances in blood cancer treatment since the 1970s.

Back then, between 1975 and 1977, the myeloma survival rate stood at 24%. Between 2013 and 2019, the five-year survival rate rose to 59.8%.

Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS)

Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) are a type of blood cancer that can come in several forms, the nonprofit said.

One type, anemia, can develop slowly and cause the body to produce fewer red blood cells. People with anemia tend to be fatigued or have shortness of breath.

MDS starts as a stem cell that later mutates into an MDS cell. When an MDS cell multiplies into other MDS cells, they take abnormal shapes, which is called dysplasia. The abnormal MDS cells do not turn into healthy blood cells.

In addition to anemia, patients can also experience neutropenia (a low number of a type of white blood cell is present), thrombocytopenia (a low number of platelets is present) or pancytopenia (a low number of red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets is present).

Between 2013 and 2019, Blood Center United said MDS’ five-year survival rate stood at 36.9%.

According to the nonprofit, as of 2023, the National Cancer Institute for Health Statistics does not include MDS as a cause of death.

Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs)

Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN) may appear to be a blood cancer that is difficult to explain, but Blood Center United broke down the disease’s meaning piece by piece:

“myelo” = bone marrow

“proliferative” = grow or reproduce quickly

“neoplasm” = abnormal growth of cells

An MPN is a mutation that leads to the “overproduction of any combination of white (blood) cells, red (blood) cells or platelets,” according to the nonprofit.

There are three types of MPNs: essential thrombocythemia (ET), myelofibrosis (MF) and polycythemia vera (PV).

A person with essential thrombocythemia is experiencing the overproduction of platelets coming from their bone marrow. Possible complications of ET include stroke, heart attack and deep vein thrombosis.

Myelofibrosis develops when scar tissue builds up in the bone marrow. MF disease complications include blood clots, bone and joint pain and acute myeloid leukemia.

While an elevated number of white blood cells and platelets may also be present, polycythemia vera is characterized by a higher number of red blood cells made in bone marrow. Complications for PV, similar to MF, include blood clots and an enlarged spleen.

According to the nonprofit, the five-year survival rate covers nearly nine in 10 (88.4%) patients with MPNs between 2013 and 2019.

