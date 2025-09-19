How Blood Cancer United plans to expand legacy of Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

SAN ANTONIO – The organization behind the annual Light the Night event may have changed its name, but its dedication to curing blood cancers continues.

No longer the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, leaders from Blood Cancer United said their new expanded reach goes beyond patients with those two specific cancers.

Recommended Videos

The organization said it can now reach patients of more than 100 types of blood cancer.

“We are the world’s leading nonprofit organization for patients and families dealing with all types of blood cancer,” Blood Cancer United President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. E. Anders Kolb said, in part, in an Aug. 25 video posted to the nonprofit’s YouTube channel. “We offer free support and resources. We fund innovative research that leads to groundbreaking treatments, and we advocate for the policies that make care more accessible and affordable.”

The name change comes weeks before its Light the Night event in San Antonio, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 11, at The Rock at La Cantera.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and invites families, friends and supporters to join in solidarity and inspiration.

Light The Night is a nationwide movement that honors those affected by blood cancers, celebrates survivors, and highlights the importance of research and funding for lifesaving treatments.

The schedule includes family-friendly activities, music and food trucks starting at 6 p.m. A remembrance ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m., and the walk will start at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is free, and registration is open to all who wish to participate.

Participants will carry illuminated lanterns during the walk: white for survivors, red for supporters, and gold in memory of loved ones lost, creating a powerful display of unity and hope.

About KSAT Community

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts. Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.

About Blood Cancer United

The Blood Cancer United mission: Cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families. Blood Cancer United funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

More recent related coverage of this story on KSAT: