KSAT Q&A: Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones discusses public safety, potential government shutdown

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones joined the KSAT Q&A on Tuesday to discuss public safety and a potential government shutdown after midnight Wednesday.

After a string of gun violence during a weekend earlier this month and a pipe bomb found at an apartment complex on Tuesday, Jones said she still believes that San Antonio is a safe city.

Jones said that violent crime is not rising and that she has worked to alleviate domestic violence through the creation of the interpersonal violence committee.

Jones discussed how local federal workers could be affected by a potential government shutdown that could take effect after midnight on Wednesday.

“I think it’s so unfortunate that we are dealing with this uncertainty,” she said.

“The response is going to be based on how long this goes on,” Jones said about local assistance for federal workers.

Jones also discussed the upcoming November vote for a new Spurs arena.

