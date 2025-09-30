Pipe bomb found at apartment complex along I-10 on Northwest Side; drivers asked to avoid the area

SAN ANTONIO – A live pipe bomb was found at an apartment complex along Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side on Tuesday morning.

San Antonio police Sgt. Travis Gourley said a maintenance worker found the object before 9 a.m. in a grassy area at the apartment complex, located in the 10700 block of I-10 westbound near Huebner Road.

The employee took the object to the office and noticed it looked “suspicious,” SAPD said.

The employee then called 911.

“Bomb squad made the scene — they determined the device to be a live device. They decided to make the device safe enough to transport, and it will be transported away from the location,” Gourley said, adding that the device will be destroyed.

Gourley said the bomb had “black powder leaking out of it.”

Gourley said officers are evacuating residents within 300 feet and are speaking with residents and witnesses. Officers are searching the area with K-9s and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents.

No one has been arrested as of 11 a.m.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

