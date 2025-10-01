What part of Project Marvel is on the Nov. 4 ballot? Community meetings ramp up ahead of vote

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – There are five more Tuesdays until the Nov. 4 election, and some Bexar County voters are still trying to figure out where they stand on Project Marvel.

Project Marvel is the development plan for downtown San Antonio that includes building a new arena for the Spurs.

Come Nov. 4, Bexar County voters will get to decide on two propositions to help partially fund the arena and renovate current county facilities.

What is Bexar County voting on?

Voters will decide if they want to raise the county hotel venue tax to pay for a new Spurs arena and for improvements to county-owned facilities.

The county venue tax is made up of a 1.75% tax on hotel stays and a 5% tax on short-term rentals. Through two propositions on the November ballot, voters will decide to raise the hotel tax to 2%. The 5% short-term car rental tax stays the same with both Prop A and Prop B.

Proposition A vs. Proposition B

Here’s a brief breakdown of the difference:

Proposition A allows Bexar County to use venue tax money to upgrade and finance facilities like the Freeman Coliseum, the Frost Bank Center and the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. The county said this would be about $192 million in improvements.

Proposition B allows Bexar County to use an estimated $311 million from the venue taxes to help fund the construction of a new downtown Spurs arena.

Community meetings ramping up

On Tuesday night, the Hot Wells Mission Reach Neighborhood Association and the Mission San Jose Neighborhood Association teamed up to have their own meeting about Project Marvel.

They invited representatives from the Stock Show & Rodeo, COPS/Metro, the Spurs campaign and “No! Project Marvel.” About 50 people showed up.

Brady Alexander, the president of the Hot Wells Mission Reach Neighborhood Association, said they wanted to hold their own meeting to create a space where their neighbors felt comfortable to learn and ask questions.

“We’re all a part of this,” Alexander said. “We want to see things that integrate our area and this may or may not be one of them. It will affect the areas closest in, of course, but what effect will this have down here?”

Judge Peter Sakai will host a public forum on the Coliseum Complex Venue Project. KSAT is planning to cover it. It’s scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the Freeman Coliseum.

