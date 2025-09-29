Connect with the Council: District 1 Councilwoman Dr. Sukh Kaur talks Project Marvel, public safety

SAN ANTONIO – On this week’s “Connect with the Council,” KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga visited Hemisfair to chat with District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur outside Commonwealth Coffeehouse & Bakery.

Kaur has been serving on city council for two and a half years in a district that spreads well beyond downtown San Antonio.

“Most of the people do not live downtown that I represent. We do have, obviously, the central business district, but District 1 represents the Quarry, believe it or not, and I-10/Wurzbach and Greater Harmony Hills and Colonial Hills and even central Los Angeles Heights, west of I-10,” Kaur said. “We even have a couple of neighborhoods, and we even have a neighborhood Maverick, which is even further far west.”

Kaur sits as the chair of the city’s Public Safety Committee and was pleased with the funding that was just approved by the council earlier this month in the city’s four-billion-dollar 2026 budget to address public safety and street lighting.

“I am so grateful that we are through budget season,” she said. “It is the tough time because we really want to make sure we have funding associated for the things that we really need. For example, (with) streetlights, we got a huge win. We’re going to be able to add an additional $3 million to the street light fund. We’re really excited about that because streetlights (are) one of the most important ways to create community safety. But all of that said, those are a lot of meetings, and they’re very intense, and trying to find consensus amongst a body that represents different parts of the city and has different opinions can be tough, but I think we did a great job.”

In her spare time, Kaur practices yoga and is an avid sports fan. She plays rec basketball and has played flag football for more than twenty years.

“I love to play golf. And so that’s one of my biggest things, just go to the range and hit a bucket of balls. There’s nothing like a stress reliever, like hitting your driver,” Kaur said. “I work out actually here at the park. My fitness studio is called Energy X, and it’s fabulous. It’s low-impact, high-intensity training. So, I have kind of bad knees. So, it’s great for folks (who) struggle with that. And I love doing that. And then also, I play flag football and (recreational) basketball. There’s a basketball league that’s on the east side that we’re funding, and I’m super excited to be playing in that. It’s going to be Friday nights and it’s free. So, if you’re listening, go sign up. It starts in October.”

